Rapid City police looking for carjacking suspect, missing pickup

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a carjacking that happened in the 700 block of Jackson Boulevard Saturday morning.

According to authorities, a male suspect approached the victim while they were sitting in their vehicle. The suspect “brandished an AR-15 style rifle” and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim complied and the suspect left the area in the victim’s gray 2016 Dodge Ram pickup. Police say the license plate is 2C7906.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a Native American man in his 20s, wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131.