RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are investigating a weekend stabbing in the northern part of the city.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 500 block of East North Street for reports of a stabbing. When police arrived on scene, they found a woman with stab wounds.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. While searching the area, police also found a man with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital as well.

Authorities are still investigating.