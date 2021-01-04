Rapid City police investigating string of robberies

Updated at: 5:50:

Police have made an arrest in the string of Rapid City robberies.

In a tweet, Rapid City police say 28-year-old Jay Chase Alone has been identified as the suspect who brandished the gun in all three of the robberies.19-year-old Phillip Jumping Eagle has been identified as an accomplice in the robberies.

Chase Alone is being charged with multiple counts of First Degree Robbery, Obstruction, and 2nd Degree Burglary. Jumping Eagle is being charged with multiple counts of Aiding and Abetting First Degree Robbery.

Rapid City police are investigating three robberies that happened Sunday.

The robberies took place between 7 and 7:20 Sunday night at the addresses marked on this map.

While the description of the suspects varies, each case involved a handgun. Right now police are unsure if the robberies are connected.

Police released this surveillance picture from the first robber on Sturgis Road.

In that robbery, both suspects are described as Native American men around 6 feet tall. If you have information on any of the three crimes you should call police.