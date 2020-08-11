Rapid City Police investigating shots fired incident

5:23 P.M. UPDATE: According to the Rapid City Police Department’s twitter, an armed person is barricaded inside a residence.

Gunshots are still being heard inside. Police are currently working to evacuate people in nearby houses. RCPD is asking the public to avoid Lakota Homes, Mall Dr. area.

Police in Rapid City are on the scene of a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police posted this picture on Twitter, saying they’ve shut down Lakota Homes and are asking people to avoid the north-side neighborhood.

Shots fired from a residence on Wanbli Drive. Law enforcement has shut down Lakota Homes. Please avoid the area as we work to resolve the situation. pic.twitter.com/WyGw4eYn2j — RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) August 11, 2020



Authorities are investigating shots fired from a home on Wanbli Drive