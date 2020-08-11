Rapid City Police investigating shots fired incident

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Rapid City Police

5:23 P.M. UPDATE: According to the Rapid City Police Department’s twitter, an armed person is barricaded inside a residence.

Gunshots are still being heard inside. Police are currently working to evacuate people in nearby houses. RCPD is asking the public to avoid Lakota Homes, Mall Dr. area.

Police in Rapid City are on the scene of a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police posted this picture on Twitter, saying they’ve shut down Lakota Homes and are asking people to avoid the north-side neighborhood.


Authorities are investigating shots fired from a home on Wanbli Drive

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests