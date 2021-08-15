Rapid City police investigating shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

According to police, around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday police were dispatched to an apartment building at 10 Surfwood Drive for a reported shooting. Upon arrival police discovered one male victim who was transferred to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Police do not believe the shooting to be random and are investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact police at 605-394-4131 or leave an anonymous time by texting ‘RCPD’ to 847411.

