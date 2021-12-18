Rapid City police investigating overnight shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Rapid City.

According to a Facebook post by the Rapid City Police Department, officers responded to a call of “shots fired” around 2:00 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and 9th street. Upon arrival police found one male who had been shot.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a “altercation” between two parties who they believe knew each other.

The wounded male was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to police.

Police say that due to the time of the incident they believe there may be several witnesses to the shooting. They are encouraging anyone with any information to call police at 605-394-4131 or place an anonymous tip by texting RCPD to 847411.