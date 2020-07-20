Rapid City police investigating Monday morning shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A shooting in Rapid City early Monday morning sent two people to the hospital — one with life threatening injuries.

Rapid City Police say that around 6:45 a.m. Monday, they responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of East Highway 44. The victims were found shortly after near the intersection of 5th street and Omaha street in a car.

The two people inside had sustained gunshot wounds, one with serious wounds and the other with life-threatening wounds. Witnesses say that the two parties knew each other and that it wasn’t a random act. Rapid City Police are still investigating and working to track down the suspect.