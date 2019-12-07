Rapid City police investigating fatal car vs pedestrian crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department is currently investigating a fatal car vs pedestrian crash that happened Friday evening around 7:05 p.m.

The crash happened in the area of East Boulevard North and E. North Street. Officials say the vehicle fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian. First responders arrived on scene and began administering life-saving efforts. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

After talking with witnesses, police determined the vehicle involved was a red Chevy Trailblazer. Police found the car with recent front end and windshield damage in a parking lot a short time later. The driver, 25-year-old Zachary Fegueroa of Rapid City, was arrested shortly after. Fegueroa is facing vehicular homicide, DUI, hit-and-run and possession of marijuana charges.

The Rapid City Police Department is still investigating. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.