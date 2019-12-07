Rapid City police investigating fatal car vs pedestrian crash

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department is currently investigating a fatal car vs pedestrian crash that happened Friday evening around 7:05 p.m. 

The crash happened in the area of East Boulevard North and E. North Street. Officials say the vehicle fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian. First responders arrived on scene and began administering life-saving efforts. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

After talking with witnesses, police determined the vehicle involved was a red Chevy Trailblazer. Police found the car with recent front end and windshield damage in a parking lot a short time later. The driver, 25-year-old Zachary Fegueroa of Rapid City, was arrested shortly after. Fegueroa is facing vehicular homicide, DUI, hit-and-run and possession of marijuana charges. 

The Rapid City Police Department is still investigating. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests