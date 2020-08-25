Rapid City police investigating double homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are investigating a double homicide from Monday night.

Officers were called to the 800 block of East Meadowlark Drive just before 11 p.m. Monday for a report of a disturbance. When police arrived they found two people with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the victims knew the shooter and that drugs may be connected to the incident.

So far no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Rapid City Police.