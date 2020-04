SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - Many restaurant and bar employees are finding themselves unemployed as businesses lose customers. But Saloon No. 10 in Deadwood says its feeling even more of an impact, after the Department of Health announced two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a public statement sent to KELOLAND News, the owner of Saloon No. 10 says releasing the business's name has caused unnecessary hardships for its employees. The owner adds, if that information was released due to public health, then the Health Department should release where all other people who have tested positive work.