Rapid City police investigating deadly shooting

UPDATE: At 8:13 p.m. CDT Rapid City police tweeted that the occupants of the residence had all left the residence. The investigation is ongoing.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are investigating shots fired Friday night.
According to the Rapid City Police Department’s Twitter, there was a report of shots fired at 212 E. Blvd. Later, police spotted a “suspect” vehicle in the 1100 block of Farlow Avenue. The occupants of the vehicle fled into a nearby residence.
One person inside the residence is deceased while another has been transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still working to contact individuals inside to resolve the situation safely.