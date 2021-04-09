Rapid City police investigating deadly shooting

UPDATE: At 8:13 p.m. CDT Rapid City police tweeted that the occupants of the residence had all left the residence. The investigation is ongoing.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are investigating shots fired Friday night.

According to the Rapid City Police Department’s Twitter, there was a report of shots fired at 212 E. Blvd. Later, police spotted a “suspect” vehicle in the 1100 block of Farlow Avenue. The occupants of the vehicle fled into a nearby residence.

One person inside the residence is deceased while another has been transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Photo courtesy of Rapid City Police Department’s Twitter

Police are still working to contact individuals inside to resolve the situation safely.