Rapid City Police investigating dead body found in park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating after a man was found dead in the central part of the city Saturday morning.

Rapid City Police posted on its Facebook page that officers were called to the area of East Main Street North, near Brennan Avenue for a report of a unresponsive man. When officers arrived on scene, they found a dead man in a nearby park. Investigators are looking into the cause and circumstances surrounding the unattended death. There are no obvious signs of trauma.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.