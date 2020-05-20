Breaking News
Rapid City Police investigating armed robbery

Police in Rapid City are investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say around 1 p.m., a male subject entered a store at 13 New York Street. The man pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. Police say the gun was discharged at some point during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a Native American male, 5’6″, wearing light colored shoes, black pants, a light colored button up shirt under a black suit jacket, and a bowler style hat.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

