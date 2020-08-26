Rapid City Police investigate two homicides at Thomson Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — This is a busy month for the Rapid City Police Department as officers investigate five homicide deaths. Today, police have identified the two victims as 26-year-old Charles Redwillow of Rapid City and 29-year-old Ashley Nagy of Greely, Colorado. The two were found shot to death inside a vehicle in a parking lot.

At 10:40 Monday night, police were called to 880 East Meadowlark Dr.

“And while they were en route and the person was on the phone calling in the disturbance some shots were fired in that location, the person reported that to us,” Capt. John Olson, Criminal Investigations Division with RCPD, said.

Olson says officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with two people inside. Both were dead and had been shot several times.

The Police Department is looking for anyone with information on what happened.

“Talking to anybody that was in the area, as far witnesses. Anybody that lived in the area, we’ll go knock on all the doors and the surrounding apartment complexes as well as the trailer park that was there,” Olson said.

Including the double homicide that happened at Thomson Park on Monday night, there have been five homicides in Rapid City just this month. Since the beginning of 2020, there have been seven homicides.

Kelli Skinner and her partner Wendell Johnson live in the area.

“I feel scared, scared to go in certain places. You never know where something might happen,” Skinner said.

Kim Riley also lives in town and believes people shouldn’t be fearful but aware.

“Where I live I do hear sirens quite often so on occasion I’ll just pop on to the old police scanner and listen to what’s going on,” Riley said.

Police say none of this month’s crimes appear to be random.

Police say there was some evidence of drugs in Monday night’s shooting. Anyone with any information about the shooting should contact Detective Barry Young at 394-4134.