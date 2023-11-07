RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are investigating a gunshot in the northern part of town Monday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened at the intersection of Wood and College Avenues just before 1 p.m. mountain time.

A nearby camera was able to capture two men walking in the area.

The one wearing black is seen firing a gun to the northwest. The two are then seen running from the area.

Police caught the man wearing the red sweatshirt. Authorities say he was not responsible for the shooting but was arrested for unrelated offenses.

At this time, police say there are no reports of injuries. If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call 605-394-4131.