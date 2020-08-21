Rapid City police investigate fatal shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a fatal shooting and trying to determine if it was on purpose or accidental.

The shooting Wednesday night took the life of 22-year-old Brandon Wounded Arrow. Police spokesman Brendyn Medina says officers have interviewed witnesses and are waiting for autopsy and forensic results.

As officers responded to a residence where the shooting took place they learned Wounded Arrow was being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police stopped the vehicle and began life-saving measures as they waited for paramedics to arrive. Wounded Arrow was then taken by ambulance to the hospital where he died. 

