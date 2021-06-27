Rapid City Police Department works collaboratively with organizations in the area to prevent crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is in the national spot light as Mayor Steve Allender works with the Biden Administration to address crime.

As a member of the Rapid City Police Department, Tyler Read, did not have a law enforcement background. In fact, his passion was the arts. Today he is working with kids to create a mural.

“Each one of them really is going to leave a piece of their distinct expression behind in that,” Tyler Read, Community Based Crime Reduction Outreach Specialist, said.

Reed is a Community Based Crime Reduction Outreach Specialist. He works collaboratively with groups in the community to prevent crime.

Reed wants the kids to know that he and his colleagues are there to help.

“We need more people that are in the community that can help be a bridge or a conduit to those resources and make those resources easier to access and more welcoming,” Reed said.

Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick says it’s important for the community to feel comfortable and trusting towards local law enforcement.

“We need help from the community, we need help from service providers at the intervention point. So I think for us, it’s been a matter over the last few years of building on the programs that we have by adding in resources to help us. So it’s not just the police standing there by ourselves, trying to deal with an issue that’s much bigger than us alone,” Chief Hedrick said.

Mayor Allender spoke about his trip to Washington D.C.