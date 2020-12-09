Rapid City Police Department sees over a 20% decrease in the number of DUI arrests

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As some people in the Rapid City community social distance and stay away from large gatherings, the number of DUIs in the city has gone down significantly.

Since the start of 2020 to December 7th, there have 522 DUI arrests that were made by the Rapid City Police Department. Last year, there were 682, which is about a 23 percent decrease.

“I think it’s very safe to assume that the pandemic has played a role. People are staying home. People aren’t going out to the bars. People are choosing to consume alcohol at home instead,” Brendyn Medina, Rapid City Police PIO, said.

Brendyn Medina with the Rapid City Police says the department is also seeing more people use designated rides when they’ve been drinking.

“I can tell you, nothing has changed in the way that we are enforcing DUIs. We still have officers out there that are on the lookout for signs of impaired drivers just like they always have been,” Medina said.

On the other hand, Pennington County has not seen a significant rise or drop in the number of DUIs.

“One of the theories that we have is that many of the bars and drinking establishments are in the city and out in the county that maybe more people are getting together and drinking,” Lt. Chris Hislip, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Lt. Hislip with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says during the holidays the department usually sees a spike in the number of DUIs.

“So we always encourage people to make a plan if they know that they are going to go out and drink and either have a designated driver or utilize one of the ride-sharing services,” Lt. Hislip said.

Or just stay home.

The sheriff’s office and police department say if you notice someone on the road who might be under the influence you can call 911.