Rapid City Police create ‘Robbery Strike Force’ after numerous business robberies

Police in Rapid City unveiled a ‘Robbery Strike Force’ Tuesday. The strike force was created after a string of 12 business burglaries that happened over the past month in the area.

The string of robberies began on February 22, with the last robbery happening on March 22.

Authorities say they have one suspect in custody who they have linked back to four of the robberies.

Two other suspects have been arrested in connection with the two most recent robberies.

Rapid City Police say they’ve created the Robbery Strike Force to investigate these robberies and prevent future business robberies.

Police say the strike force “has carried and will carry out an aggressive, proactive approach to maintain a law enforcement presence at overnight/late night businesses.”