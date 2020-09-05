Rapid City police chief speaks against releasing video

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The Rapid City police chief has cautioned against any proposed laws that would mandate police to release video footage to the public.

He says he prefers the current protocol of releasing written reports after police use force. Rapid City Police Don Hedrick told the Rapid City Journal that he would “caution” lawmakers considering bills to regulate when video footage is released.

Police killings and shootings of Black people have set off unrest and protests across the nation, as well as calls for greater police accountability in the state. South Dakota law does not require law enforcement agencies to publicly release records on investigations.

