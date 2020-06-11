Rapid City Police Chief says the department values its relationships with the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — For years, the Rapid City Police Department has been building bridges with the Native American population in and surrounding the city. Now more than ever, those relationships are vital as people across the nation combat racism.

“When I started as a police officer in 1995, it was very apparent to me that there was division within our community in many ways,” Chief Karl Jegeris said.

Chief Jegeris knew change needed to happen.

“Over the years, as I was able to work my way up to a higher degree of influence within the organization, I was involved in numerous efforts to encourage change. I think the first early, large scale effort was we created an officer exchange program with the Oglala Sioux Tribe,” Chief Jegeris said.

In efforts to reduce the extreme rates of violence, victimization, and incarceration of the Native American community, the Rapid City Police Department is engaging that population in the Collective Healing Initiative, which openly acknowledges the circumstances, past and present, surrounding historical trauma.

“Change happens at the speed of trust and to have trust, you have to have a relationship with somebody,” Chief Jegeris said.

“As a black woman, my heart is broken that another person who looks like me, a black man, had an officer with a knee to his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds until he died,” Dr. Sandra Ogunremi said.

Dr. Sandra Ogunremi is a manager of diversity, equity and inclusion at Monument Health Hospital. While she believes what happened is wrong, she says a community working together is stronger than being apart.

“The worst thing we can do is stereotype, all police officers are, all groups of people are, then we all become victims and fall into that pattern we are trying to avoid,” Dr. Ogunremi said.

Although it seems there is so much separation across the nation…

“There is hope for a better future, there are many people working towards it,” Chief Jegeris said.