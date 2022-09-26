RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 38-year-old Black Hawk man is behind bars, accused of crashing into a patrol car in Rapid City.

Sunday evening, an officer was responding to a three-vehicle crash near Elk Vale Road and Creek Drive when authorities say a red Dodge Stratus slammed into the patrol car.

Investigators say the suspect, Russell Timms, tried to run away, but police arrested him. Timms is charged with DUI along with hit and run and a probation violation.

The officer received some bumps and bruises and will be okay.