RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are searching for a boy who went missing last night.

10-year-old Gunner Gayton was last seen in the 100 block of E. Denver Street on Wednesday evening. Police say he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and dark colored pants. He’s about 4’7″ and approximately 90 lbs.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, police are asking the public to call 605-394-4131.