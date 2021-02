RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are asking for the publics help locating a suspect in an armed robbery.

22-year-old Thomas Steele is wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened around 11:25 p.m. Friday night at 302 E. North Street.

Steele should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact police at 605-394-4131. https://t.co/ogmsFpwMfv — RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) February 20, 2021

Police say Steele should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to call 605-394-4131.