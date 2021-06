RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 30-year-old woman.

Susan Fast Eagle was reported missing on May 13. Fast Eagle was last seen by authorities on May 3. She is described as Native American, 5’2″ and weighs about 160 pounds.

In this photo, on the right shows her ‘hatchet man’ tattoo.

Anyone with any information about Fast Eagle’s whereabouts should contact police.