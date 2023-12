RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Rapid City Police Department asked for any information that could help locate 15-year-old Sayla Varnadoe.

Varnadoe was last seen on December 3rd in 1100 block of North LaCrosse Street. She was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.