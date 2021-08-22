Rapid City man arrested after entering home, threatening residents with gun

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities deployed a robot to help flush-out a gunman holed up inside an apartment in Rapid City overnight.

The Special Response Team was called to the area of North Maple Avenue and Surfwood Drive Saturday night after a man entered the apartment and, according to police, threatened a woman and her baby with a gun.

People in the apartment were able to safely get out.

Officers, with the help of a K9, later found the man hiding in a bedroom and arrested him early this morning. He’s charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.