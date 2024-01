RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police have made an arrest related to a break-in.

At around 3 o’clock this morning, police were in the area of 909 E. North Street when several juveniles were seen breaking into the building through the main entrance.

As the suspects left the building, police were able to catch three of them.

Police are exploring whether or not this incident is related to a similar burglary that happened on January 1st at the same location.