Rapid City Police arrest 3 in overnight shooting that kills 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were arrested Monday in an overnight shooting on the 1700 block of Maple Avenue in Rapid City, the city said in a news release posted in the city’s website.

Authorities said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. One man died in the shooting and another is in critical condition.

Rodney American Horse, 31, of Rapid City was arrested for obstruction. Elias Campos, 25, of Rapid City, was arrested for obstruction and possession of a controlled substance. Jalen Storm, 26, of Allen was arrested for obstruction.

The three men were arrested after a vehicle fled from the shooting scene. Two other individuals also fled the scene, police said.

The two gunshot victims were found in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The investigation into this homicide is active and ongoing, and is being conducted jointly with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.