RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are on the lookout for several suspects following 5 shootings in the last week.

A shooting on Surfwood Drive left two men dead.

While authorities arrested Robert Yellow Bird and Benita Cisneros in connection with the crime, they’re still looking for Chase Quick Bear and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis.

“We are talking about a 15-year-old kid that is wrapped up in something way over her head and something that a 15-year-old shouldn’t be involved with and we are obviously concerned for her safety,” Capt. James Johns, Ast. Chief of Police, said.

Police say the deadly shooting may be linked to gang violence, so the young suspects could be in danger.

“Unfortunately in the gang world when something happens there is usually there is retaliation and do we believe that that is a possibility, we absolutely believe that is. So it just raises the steaks and raises the high level of getting these kids found,” Capt. Johns said.

With the recent rise in violent crimes in town, police officers at the Rapid City Department are working overtime.

“The murder case comes first. But will continue plugging away and get these cases cleaned up,” Capt. Johns said.

Captain James Johns says police are working closely with different organizations and outreach programs in the community to take a stand against all of the recent violence in Rapid City.

“The good folks of Rapid City have had enough and we understand that. And the police department will continue to work until we put these offenders into custody,” Capt. Johns said.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Chase Quick Bear or Rochelle Janis, call police or leave an anonymous tip.