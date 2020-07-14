Rapid City Police Activities League holds summer event for kids in the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Kids in the Rapid City community can now participate in some fun activities with their local police department.

This event here at Main Street Square runs from 6 to 8 p.m. every Monday. As you can see these kids have a lot of activities they can do, like whiffle ball.

“I think it’s good for the community to get out and have some fun and I think it’s awesome that the police department is doing it,” Reese Barker, participant, said.

“They’re making it safe for families and it’s fun to see the police officers play with the kids too,” Brooke Lappe, parent, said.

Last year, the police activities league ran a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Thursday nights. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group decided it had to do things a little differently.

“This year with COVID and everything happening, we’ve really transitioned things to really provide safe activities for the kids,” Jackson Bolstad, board member of Police Activities League, said.

You can find anything from corn hole and basketball to spike ball and even video games. Kids in the community are also provided a meal.

The goal is for youth in the community to feel comfortable with law enforcement and to provide fun and safe activities.

“To provide a positive outlook for kids, to come and get some exercise, be in a positive environment where they can really just have fun and interact with one another and interact with the police in a positive way,” Bolstad said.

The Rapid City Police activities league will continue to hold activities every Monday through August 3rd.