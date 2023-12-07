RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department (RCPD) is looking for a missing teen and is seeking the public’s help to locate her.
12-year-old Jessyca WoundedShield was reported missing Thursday morning.
The RCPD have searched in numerous locations.
Jessyca was last seen around 11:30 a.m. (MDT) in the 1200 block of Saint Andrew Street in Rapid City.
She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, red sweatshirt and blue jeans.
If you know of her whereabouts or have any information about her, contact the police immediately at 605-394-4131.