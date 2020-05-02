Rapid City PD gives sendoff to long-time K9 Jackson

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department announced on social media that they had what they describe as a somber day on Saturday.

The Faceboook post explains they said goodbye to Jackson, a police K9. He was also their longest-serving K9.

The department posts that Jackson had not been feeling well recently. However, Jackson received a full sendoff going to the final appointment with the vet.

The department says, “Though we’re sad, we know you’re chasing bad guys in a better place now.”