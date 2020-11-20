Rapid City passes first reading of citywide mask mandate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is the latest community considering a mask mandate. City council members took several hours of testimony from the public on the proposed ordinance during a first reading.

Hundreds of comments, phone calls, emails, as well as dozens of speakers spoke out about how they feel about a proposed mask mandate in Rapid City.

The majority of people speaking tonight at Rapid City’s special council meeting asked the city to vote against a city-wide mandate.

“I’m here to ask that you vote no on this for several reasons. One, I like being treated like an adult, not like a little child. I also prefer to not give up my freedoms,” Lori Davis said.

However some spoke for the mandate.

“I take issue with the opinion that this virus is nothing more than flu. In the last two weeks, or week alone, we’ve seen more deaths from this virus that we did from influenza in this state for the whole season last year,” Weiland said.

Dr. Kevin Weiland is an internal medical physician who says right now he has patients dealing with longer effects of the virus.

“Chronic fatigue, associated with memory loss, mood changes, mood swings, depression, brain fog, shortness of breath with exertion, chest pain sometimes,” Wiland said.

Council members had different opinions as well. Some supported the mask mandate, others did not.

“I do not support the ordinance as written or at all but I would support the resolution in a show of support tonight,” Lance Lehmann, council member, said.

The city council passed the first reading of the mask mandate, moving it on to a second reading. That date has yet to be set.