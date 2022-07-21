RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Someone has been vandalizing trees at a Rapid City park according to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

According to the department, several trees were damaged, and some completely destroyed, in Memorial Park, Robbinsdale Park, and Vickie Powers Park. It’s part of a growing trend of vandalism across the city’s parks.

Courtesy: City of Rapid City

Courtesy: City of Rapid City

Courtesy: City of Rapid City

“This summer has been a trying time for the Parks Department,” said City Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson. “Crews have had their hands full between frequent instances of vandalism, including graffiti and destruction or damage to our park restrooms and porta-potties, theft of catalytic converters and now destruction of trees in our parks.

If you’ve witnessed the vandalism or have any information on the damage, you’re asked to call the Rapid City Parks Department at 605-394-4175 and report in progress vandalism to the police at 605-394-4131.