Rapid City organizations partner to offer $3,500 reward to assist arson investigation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Several organizations in Rapid City have partnered together to offer reward money for any information on a recent string of fires.

According to a release sent out by the Rapid City Police Department, several local community organizations have gotten together to offer $3,500 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the person or people who are responsible for a string of suspicious fires on 11th Street, South Street and Mt. Rushmore Road.

West Park Apartments ownership, The West Boulevard Neighborhood Associated, the Community Reward Fund and the Mt. Rushmore Road Group have pledged money to the reward.

“It’s so amazing to see these community organizations stepping up to aid us in the investigation into these recent fires,” Captain John Olson, commander of the RCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division said in a news release. “We know that there’s someone out there who knows who is setting these fires and are hopeful this reward can help them come forward with that information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Randazzo 394-4134. The Rapid City Police Department says an anonymous tip can be submitted by texting “RCPD” and the information to 847411.