RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City are looking for help after seeing a rise in vandalism at local parks.

According to the City of Rapid City, more than $7,000 worth of damage has occurred at restroom facilities at Braeburn Park and the Jackson Park Disc Golf Course. Restroom facilities at College Park and Roosevelt Park have also been closed for significant damage.

“We are seeing a significant increase in vandalism in our parks,” Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson said in a news release. “The damage is so severe the facilities have to be replaced or closed completely until they can be replaced or repaired.”

Photo from City of Rapid City.

Photo from City of Rapid City.

Photo from City of Rapid City.

Officials reported someone placed fireworks in the tank of the handicapped-accessible portable bathroom facility at Braeburn Park.

Anderson also said nearly every day park workers find graffiti or trash dumped in city park parking lots.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in reporting vandalism at city parks.

“If people see something, say something,” said Anderson, encouraging the public to contact the Rapid City Parks Department if they discover graffiti and other vandalism in the parks, and to contact the Rapid City Police Department if they witness an incident of vandalism in progress.