Rapid City officials investigating grass fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are investigating the cause of a grass fire in the northern part of the city.
According to officials, firefighters were called to reports of a fire near Thrush Drive just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. They believe the fire was about a quarter acre in size.
Officials with the Rapid City Fire Department say the grass was green enough for it to not burn quickly. They believe the fire was human caused.
