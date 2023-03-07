RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A Rapid City officer was justified in the deadly shooting of a man during a hostage situation last month, the South Dakota Attorney General and DCI have ruled.

The incident began on February 3 when the officer responded to a reported armed robbery in progress at Loaf ‘N Jug convenience store in Rapid City business. When the officer arrived, they encountered Erik James Wright outside of the business holding a clerk at knifepoint.

Officials say the suspect refused the officer’s commands to drop the knife.

Wright ran towards the officer with two knives in his possession and was shot multiple times by the officer, the report says. Wright was transported to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.

The report says the suspect was on parole after being released from prison in January 2023.