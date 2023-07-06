RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A Rapid City officer was justified in the deadly shooting of a man, the South Dakota Attorney General and DCI have ruled.

The report released Thursday stems from a May 30 officer-involved shooting in a Rapid City neighborhood.

The incident started when officers were called to a home along East Signal Drive for two people refusing to leave.

One of the individuals was identified as 25-year-old Kyle Whiting, who was prohibited by a court order from being at the home.

When authorities arrived on the scene, Whiting ran from police.

Authorities say Whiting tried to enter a different home and did not obey orders from police.

Whiting then pointed a novelty gun light, which police say appeared to be a real gun, at the officer. The officer fired three rounds at the suspect.

Photo of the novelty gun that was pointed at a Rapid City Police Officer by suspect Kyle Whiting prior to the officer shooting the suspect. (Division of Criminal Investigation Photo)

Officials say a bystander in the home also suffered a gunshot wound. Both men were taken to the hospital, where Whiting was later pronounced dead.

The bystander was released.

The DCI report says Whiting had both meth and ketamine in his system.