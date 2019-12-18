Rapid City neighborhood celebrates the holiday with Candy Cane theme

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One neighborhood in Rapid City is taking holiday spirit to the next level.

What started out as a few neighbors, like Julie Cullum and Kari Diamond, with a new idea, turned into something much brighter.

“Kari suggested that we each decorate our houses the same with Candy Canes, so we all purchased our own candy canes and decorated outside and named it Candy Cane Lane on Alta Vista Drive,” Cullum said

Since sending out flyers at the end of October, the theme has been contagious throughout the neighborhood.

“So some of them participated, some of them as they’ve seen the candy canes or the red and white out, they’ve joined us so yeah it’s getting bigger,” Cullum said.

Each participating house has some form of candy canes in their yard. Cars and some furry friends stop by to take a look.

“We hope that other neighborhoods would participate and we hope that it would be a city wide thing that people would get excited about,” Diamond said.

Diamond says Alta Vista Drive is so close because of ideas like Candy Cane Lane.

“And getting to know your neighbors right? Not everyone knows their neighbors but in this neighborhood everybody knows everybody,” Diamond says.

A tradition they hope to keep for years to come.

While this is the first year for Candy Cane Lane, Alta Vista Drive has been hosting an event called ‘Toasts for Trees’ for the last 20 years. Where neighbors will decorate the inside of their homes for anyone to see.