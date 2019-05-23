Rapid City native and triathlete, Tony Smoragiewicz visits Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Professional triathlete and Rapid City native, Tony Smoragiewicz, made a big donation to area kids today.

Smoragiewicz has been in Sioux Falls doing some training with the Sports Science Institute at the Sanford Pentagon, as well as helping with a kids’ triathlon group.

He recently applied for a grant that allowed him to give a big gift to the young athletes.

"We got them $3,000 worth of equipment. Got them some front and rear headlights for their bikes to be a little safer when out training, as well as saddle bag for their bike, some extra tubes and a pump so they can fill up or patch their flat tire when out training."

Smoragiewicz says it's exciting seeing young children take an interest in the triathlon and hopes the equipment will only further improve their training.