RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown Rapid City concert featuring hip-hop group Nappy Roots has been postponed.

According to Downtown Rapid City, the Golden Hour Live concert series was to feature Nappy Roots on Saturday. The concert is being postponed because Nappy Roots member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, is recovering after being shot in the leg in Atlanta.

Adams is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

“We heard about the unfortunate events in Atlanta and hope that Scales has a full and speedy recovery,” Domico Rodriguez, President & CEO of Main Street Square, said in a news release. “We are working with the Nappy Roots booking agent to reschedule the concert for this fall so as of right now, Golden Hour Live will be postponed.”

On the group’s Facebook page, the group says Scales is safe and on the road to recovery.

“We would appreciate some privacy as we are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept in the ongoing investigation,” the post said.