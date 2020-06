RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City has a new interim police chief.

Mayor Steve Allender appointed Don Hedrick as interim police chief.

Hedrick is currently the assistant chief of police and brings 18 years of law enforcement history to his new position.

He will take over for Karl Jegeris, who announced his retirement last month as police chief.

Mayor Allender expects the selection process for a new police chief to be completed in August.