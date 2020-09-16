Rapid City murder suspect arrested

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A murder suspect in Rapid City has been arrested, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says Jamys Flying Horse, 22, is behind bars. He was wanted for first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder from a shooting on Sept. 6 in the 3400 block of Hemlock Street. One man died and another was injured.

Authorities say the Rapid City Police Department/PCSO Drone Team was called to an area where an unknown male was hiding. Drone operators noted a heat signature from a creek behind the 3500 block of School Drive.

Law enforcement found Flying Horse trying to hide in the creek.

