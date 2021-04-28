Rapid City mother arrested after her two children consume marijuana edibles

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City mother is facing charges after her two children ate some marijuana edibles, according to authorities.

The two children, ages 10 and 11, ate the edibles and became ill at school. The children were taken to a hospital and stayed overnight due to the overdose. Both children have since recovered.

36-year-old Sandra Pashby is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor or Abuse Neglect of a Minor.