RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Recount Board completed its recount of the mayoral election.

The board affirmed the vote totals, meaning Jason Salamun will still be the next mayor of Rapid City.

Laura Armstrong called for a recount due to how close the election was.

Salamun will be sworn in as Rapid City’s 59th mayor on July 3rd, succeeding Steve Allender, who is retiring after serving eight years as mayor.