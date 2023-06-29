RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) –Rapid City will have a new mayor next week. The new mayor will be sworn in Monday. On Tuesday he’ll oversee the city’s response to a march planned for the 4th of July.

“My advice is for the public to stay away from these areas, to keep your eyes and ears open and to communicate with authorities. So we can do as much mitigation as practical. It’s not our intent to have a major clash,” Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said.

NDN Collective is holding the march and rally to take a stand against police brutality and systemic racism.

No one with the group was available for an on camera interview. But, Mayor Allender says police have been working with NDN in hopes of keeping the event as safe as possible.

As Rapid City is transitioning this weekend into Monday for the mayor switch. Jason Salamun is ready to get right to work as soon as he’s sworn in.

“My first day will not be easy, I will not be grilling out on my back yard or on my deck. Instead I will be positioned with the police department. Making sure they have the support and resources they need as well as our other partners,” Mayoral Elect Jason Salamun said.

NDN Collective’s Facebook page, says it’s quote “our collective responsibility to ensure justice, safety, and equal treatment for all residents of Rapid City.”

“What I really want is for the citizens of Rapid City to pray and hope for the best. And to enjoy themselves and everybody be safe and lawful,” Salamun said.

The march is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. mountain time at the corner of Kansas City Street and East Boulevard.

If you aren’t planning to attend, you’ll want to avoid the area so you don’t add to the traffic.