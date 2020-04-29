Rapid City Mayor says he’s seeing positive reaction to businesses reopening

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says he is seeing a positive reaction so far with businesses reopening in the city.

While it is still early, Allender says stores have been complying with the health restrictions listed in the resolution passed during Monday night’s council meeting.

“Compliance is everyone’s job, between businesses, employees and the public and as the business community knows, the customer has the ultimate vote in whether or not they approve the safety practices, whether or not they feel comfortable or not in a certain business,” Mayor Allender said.

Some park amenities, like tennis and basketball courts, will also open soon. Public restrooms will remain closed, along with the swim center.