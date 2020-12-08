Rapid City mayor reacts to mask mandate being tabled

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says he is disappointed with the decision to table the second reading of a mask mandate.

At Monday night’s council meeting in Rapid City, the vote was 5 to 5 with the mayor passing the vote to table the ordinance. Allender says that council members who were for the revised mandate before the meeting, changed their mind at some point that he is unaware of.

“And weighing out the possible success of that ordinance and the controversial nature of it, I just couldn’t vote for it under those circumstances. So to say I am disappointed in this whole process is an understatement,” Mayor Allender said.

Mayor Allender says that if the number of COVID-19 cases spike and the hospitals become overwhelmed, the city will refer to the state instead of revisiting a mask mandate. He says the efforts in the city to provide mitigation has failed.